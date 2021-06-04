Phenomenal game of Iga Świątek in French Open’s doubles competition

Iga Świątek who plays in tandem with the American Bethanie Mattek-Sands advanced to the 1/8 doubles tournament in Paris after defeating German Anna-Lena Friedsam and Chinese Yafan Wang 7: 5, 6: 3.

Iga Świątek, who defends the title in the singles tournament in Paris, defeated the Swedish Rebecca Peterson 6: 1, 6: 1 in the second round on Thursday.

Once again the Polish player created a duo with an experienced American tennis player Bethanie Mattek-Sands. In Friday’s second round match, both ladies confidently defeated the German-Chinese duo Anna-Lena Friedsam, Yafan Wang.

Świątek is the second representative of Poland, who advanced to the 1/8 final of the doubles tournament. Earlier, Magda Linette, who is playing in Paris with another American, Bernarda Para, advanced to that stage of the tournament.