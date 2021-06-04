You are here
Home > News > Phenomenal game of Iga Świątek in French Open’s doubles competition

Phenomenal game of Iga Świątek in French Open’s doubles competition

Iga Świątek who plays in tandem with the American Bethanie Mattek-Sands advanced to the 1/8 doubles tournament in Paris after defeating German Anna-Lena Friedsam and Chinese Yafan Wang 7: 5, 6: 3.

Iga Świątek, who defends the title in the singles tournament in Paris, defeated the Swedish Rebecca Peterson 6: 1, 6: 1 in the second round on Thursday.

Once again the Polish player created a duo with an experienced American tennis player Bethanie Mattek-Sands. In Friday’s second round match, both ladies confidently defeated the German-Chinese duo Anna-Lena Friedsam, Yafan Wang.

Świątek is the second representative of Poland, who advanced to the 1/8 final of the doubles tournament. Earlier, Magda Linette, who is playing in Paris with another American, Bernarda Para, advanced to that stage of the tournament.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top