Russia strips members of ‘extremist orgs’ of their right to vote in elections

Passed by the Russian parliament this week, a resolution stripping people with ties to organisations deemed extremist of their right to vote in elections has been signed by Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Friday.

The new law bans heads of organisations deemed extremist and terrorist from participating in elections for the time of five years. As for regular members and supporters, the regulation strips them of voting rights for three years.

Currently, a Moscow court is reviewing a motion from the capital city’s prosecutor. The motion calls for putting the “extremist” label on the structures founded by oppositionist Alexey Navalny. The Moscow prosecutor’s office believes that collaborators of the detained oppositionist want to “create conditions allowing for the changing of the constitutional order using the scenario of a ‘colourful revolution’.” The court will discuss the matter on June 9.