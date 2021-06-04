Covid-19: 600 PESA employees to be vaccinated on Saturday

More than 600 employees of the PESA plant in Bydgoszcz will be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Saturday. The two-day action will take place in the building of the final assembly hall for trams.

“The offer of free vaccinations organized by PESA is available to employees, their families and associates. It also concerns foreign employees. The interest was very great, hence the decision to spread vaccinations over two days” said Elżbieta Muszyńska, Head of the Health and Safety Department and Chief of Staff at Covid. 19 in PESA.

The vaccination point was built in the building of the final assembly hall for trams. There, an initial waiting room with an information desk, a medical questionnaire filling point, two doctors and two nurse stands have been prepared. A special space was also created where employees could be observed after vaccination.

“For us, vaccination of employees is a continuation of the # Bezpieczniwpesa prophylactic program implemented in the company since the beginning of the pandemic. The anti-covid team has been operating at PESA since February last year. We are one of the first companies to implement safety procedures and the entire comprehensive program of protecting employees against coronavirus” emphasized the president of the management board of PESA Bydgoszcz Krzysztof Zdziarski.

The president of the company emphasized that all the security measures introduced from spring 2020 resulted in the fact that the company managed to significantly reduce the number of cases. Thanks to this, there was no production downtime, and the plant fulfilled contracts on time, delivering ordered vehicles to customers.