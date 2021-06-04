Belarus has stopped a car carrying Lithuanian diplomatic bag

Belarus stopped a car carrying Lithuanian diplomatic mail on Friday. The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly opposed the violations of the provisions of the Vienna Convention. During his visit to Vilnius, Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans expressed his solidarity with Lithuania.

The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed that at the Lithuanian-Belarusian border crossing point in Miedniki, Belarusian officials demanded that the Lithuanian courier break diplomatic seals and open the car. When the courier refused, he was forced to turn back and return to Lithuanian territory.

“Stopping a car carrying diplomatic mail at the state border is a serious violation of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations,” said Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, who is quoted in the ministry’s communiqué.

The head of the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs remarked that “Belarus has once again demonstrated that the rules of the civilized world no longer exist for this country. “This is a rampaging dictatorship in the center of Europe,” Landsbergis said.

On Friday, a representative of the Belarusian embassy in Vilnius was urgently summoned to the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry and was handed a protest note.

According to the Vienna Convention, diplomatic mail may not be opened or detained, and the courier transporting it enjoys the protection of the host country and is subject to personal inviolability.

“The Belarusian regime is getting more and more despicable every day. Even the basic diplomatic norms adopted by dictators around the world are now being disregarded by Belarus, ”said Frans Timmermans, vice-president of the European Commission, who was in Vilnius on Friday.

Timmermans said that the European Commission stands in solidarity with Lithuania and pointed out that the only possible response to such actions by Belarus should be the EU’s determination to impose sanctions.

“We should show that this behavior is totally unacceptable to Europe,” he said.