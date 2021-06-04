Tax reform to make Poland’s tax system similar to that of developed states: expert

“The tax reform scheduled as part of the so-called Polish Deal is to make Poland’s tax system similar to those operating in many developed countries and the changes in the rules of lump sum taxation will improve the attractiveness of this form of settlement,” Piotr Arak, the head of the Polish Economic Institute (PIE) told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

According to the PIE head, so far high taxation of low wages and the relatively small wedge for the well-earning entrepreneurs has been the main issue.

“The proposed reform decreases the difference in taxation of business activity and the work contract at incomes over PLN 6,000 [EUR 1,344], still leaving it at the level of over 10 pp,” Mr Arak pointed out, adding that the reform simultaneously introduced “a moderate progressive taxation”. The expert found it “still smaller than what we can find in the western-European systems.”

Mr Arak went on to say that “following the bumping-up of the income limits to EUR 2 mln and the broadening of the definition of liberal professions eligible to taxation on the grounds of the lump sum at the beginning of 2021, we have now heard that the rates for medical professions would be lowered from 17 to 14 percent and in the ID sector from 15 to 12 percent.”

According to the expert, entrepreneurs offering services based on individual knowledge and competencies such as physicians and programmers would benefit the most as their fixed costs are relatively lower. In the wake of the changes, the lump sum will become the easiest in terms of formalities and the most financially attractive solution for micro and small entrepreneurs, the PIE head felt.

He went on to elaborate on the so-called Estonian CIT, also introduced this year, saying: “Polish entrepreneurs have just begun getting used to this form, albeit one can expect that its popularity would also successively rise among companies thinking about expansion and working in sectors requiring large investment outlays,” he said.

“Having met such conditions, the companies can count on a significant decrease of an effective tax rate. One can say that the tax changes introduced in the last several months and the prospective ones as well provide entrepreneurs with an option to chose a form of taxation that best suits the specifications of their activities at various degrees of development and various scale,” the expert felt.