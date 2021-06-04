EU bans flyovers, landings of Belarusian airlines’ planes

The EU has banned the flyovers and landings of Belarusian airlines’ aeroplanes with the ban coming into force on the turn of Friday and Saturday, May 4 and 5.

The decision means that no aeroplane registered under or representing any Belarusian airline would be able to enter the aerospace of any EU member state. Moreover, Belarusian airlines’ aeroplanes will be unable to land at any airport of any EU member state.

#Belarus: @EUCouncil bans overflight of EU airspace, and access to EU airports by Belarusian air carriers.

“EU member states will therefore be required to deny permission to land in, take off from or overfly their territories to any aircraft operated by Belarusian air carriers, including as a marketing carrier. Today’s decision follows up on the European Council conclusions of 24 and 25 May 2021, in which EU heads of state and government strongly condemned the unlawful forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk on 23 May 2021 endangering aviation safety. The conclusions also condemned the detention by Belarusian authorities of journalist Raman Pratasevich and Sofia Sapega, and called on the Council to adopt the necessary measures, including additional listings of persons and entities on the basis of the relevant sanctions framework, and further targeted economic sanctions,” the European Council’s press release reads.