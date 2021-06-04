The laying of pipes for the first line of the NS2 is complete: Putin

“The laying of pipes for the first line of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has been completed and work on the second line of the trunk line is underway,” said Vladimir Putin.

During his speech at the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Putin assured that Gazprom was ready to fill the gas pipeline with gas.

In his speech, Vladimir Putin also assured that Russia is close to returning to the state before the coronavirus pandemic.

The construction of the Russian-German pipeline is opposed by Poland, Ukraine and the Baltic states. Critics of Nord Stream 2 reiterate that the project will increase Europe’s dependence on Russian gas and expand the Kremlin’s influence on European politics.