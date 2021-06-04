President Duda meets Tsikhanouskaya, representatives of Polish minority in Belarus

President Andrzej Duda has met with Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and representatives of the Polish minority in Belarus Irena Biernacka, Anna Paniszewa and Maria Tszkowska.

Irena Biernacka, Anna Paniszewa and Maria Tszkowska have been remaining in Poland ever since May 25 after having been successfully transported to the country with the help of Polish diplomacy in Belarus. Their rescue followed weeks of duress under the persecution of Alexander Lukashenko’s regime that has been targetting not just journalists, social activists and oppositionists but also has set its sights on the Polish minority.

President Duda stressed that not too long ago the three representatives of the Polish minority were held captive at a Belarusian prison and that they were freed only weeks-long diplomatic efforts of the Polish authorities.

“I want to make it very clear, as the Polish authorities, me as the President of the Republic of Poland, we will be doing everything to prevent the pitting of Poles and Belarusians against one another,’ President Duda said, stressing that the current Belarusian authorities persecute the Union of Poles in Belarus (ZPB).

“The attempt to antagonise Poles and Belarusians with false accusations of propagating Nazism, [an ideology] that became a calamity both for Belarusians and Poles during WWII and led to the annihilation of families, is a veil and horrid accusation,” President Duda said.

“We will not allow pitting our societies against one another in this way, to antagonised the Belarusian nation and the Polish nation,” President Duda stressed, adding that “it is in Poland’s interest that there be a sovereign, independent state beyond our eastern border — a state with its own matters, governed by democratic principles, where people live free, participate in elections and feel that their vote counts and finds effect in the result of elections.”

“Poland has no other expectations,” the President said and went on to say that Poles and Belarusians were two brotherly nations. “We wish our neighbours all the best. We want them to have a sovereign country and to rule on their own,” the President said.

The head of state stressed that the pursuit of freedom is amongst the rights of Belarusians. “We, as the Polish authorities, would like Belarusians to benefit from that right,” he said.