Permit for Baltic Pipe construction revoked by Denmark

The Danish Environment and Food Appeals Committee revoked the environmental permit for the Baltic Pipe, a pipeline that is to carry gas from Norway via Denmark to Poland. “The decision is being analysed and specific actions will be taken,” announced Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Marcin Przydacz.

On May 31, the Committee revoked the environmental permit issued on July 12, 2019, by the Danish Environmental Protection Agency. The case is to be re-examined by The Danish agency.

Due to the decision the Danish Environmental Protection Agency must conduct additional studies necessary to assess whether the investment may destroy or damage breeding sites or resting places of some species of mice and bats inhabiting the region. This means that the construction of the onshore part of the planned 210 km gas pipeline section through the Jutland peninsula and the islands of Funen and Zealand will be suspended.

“We will strive to ensure that this decision is in the end restored to its original state,” Deputy Minister Przydacz said. He added that “Environmental issues are very important, but they must not obscure the possibility of building critical infrastructure, which is very important from the perspective of Poland and the energy security of the entire region”.

The deputy minister also referred to the Nord Stream 2 emphasising the damage that this project will cause to the energy security of the EU and giving Putin an opportunity to blackmail Ukraine, while financially supporting the Kremlin.

“Poland wants to be a supplier of secure energy for Central Europe; if Germany does not want to do it, then Poland will secure its energy by building its own infrastructure, which can also have a stabilising effect on the situation of our neighbours,” Marcin Przydacz said. He concluded by saying that Baltic Pipe and Nord Stream 2 are independent of each other.