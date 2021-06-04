Scientists create nanosystem to make artificial photosynthesis more efficient

A nanosystem in the form of an organic platform that will improve the work of devices for artificial photosynthesis, such as an artificial leaf, has been developed by scientists from the University of Warsaw and other research centres. The solution may also be used to build photosensors with very high sensitivity, detecting important molecules, for example, in human blood.

According to forecasts by independent energy agencies, the availability of fossil fuels on Earth will drop dramatically at the end of the 21st century. The hope for solving this problem is artificial photosynthesis. The devices capable of carrying it out (sometimes called artificial leaves) will be able to convert readily available compounds (carbon dioxide, water, nitrogen or oxygen) into fuels or chemical compounds needed at a given moment, thanks to solar energy. The artificial leaf is expected to be better than a natural one in terms of efficiency and adapting the compounds it produces to the current needs of a given community at a given time.

Research on the subject of artificial photosynthesis has been developed since the 1970s. A breakthrough in this area came in the last five years. A team of scientists from the University of Warsaw and other research centres (Institute of Organic Chemistry PAS and the Łukasiewicz Research Network – Institute of Electronic Materials Technology) presented a solution that increases the efficiency of nanosystems. The research results have been presented in the journal Nanoscale, published by the British Royal Society of Chemistry.

The nanosystem, in the form of an organic platform, was developed under the supervision of Professor Joanna Kargul and Dr Margot Jacquet from the Centre of New Technologies of the University of Warsaw.

The highly conductive photoactive nanosystem described by the researchers is based on non-toxic and widely available elements. The system works in an aqueous electrolyte without external mediators, which means that it can potentially be used in devices such as artificial leaves and biosensors.

“The electrodes were made of indium tin oxide (ITO), a low-cost transparent material. We show that we can improve electronic communication between the model electroactive protein and the electrode surface. This is the key to successfully improve the performance of such devices not only in artificial photosynthesis, but also in the construction of more efficient photosensors operating with very high sensitivity, detecting important molecules, for example, in human blood,” Professor Kargul said.