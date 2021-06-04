Polish dep min hopes Denmark will reconsider Baltic pipe stall

"It is in the interest of Poland and the whole of Central Europe to complete the project as quickly as possible and we're counting on the Danish government's good will," Przydacz told the state-owned Polish Radio One on Friday.

Marcin Obara/PAP

Marcin Przydacz, a deputy foreign minister hopes that the Danish government will reconsider a suspended environmental permit for a section of a top priority gas pipeline running from Norway to Poland.

On Thursday, the Danish gas system operator Energinet reported that the Danish Environmental Protection Agency’s appeals board had withdrawn its environment permit for a section of the Baltic Pipe natural gas pipeline running across Denmark over concerns that the installation could endanger the habitat of some local bats and mice.

The Baltic Pipe runs along the Baltic seabed and is a Polish-Danish strategic gas infrastructure project that will allow transport of gas from Norway to the Danish and Polish markets, and will allow Poland to diversify natural gas supplies.

The Danish agency will run additional analyses before it reconsiders granting the permit for the investment.

“It is in the interest of Poland and the whole of Central Europe to complete the project as quickly as possible and we’re counting on the Danish government’s good will,” Przydacz told the state-owned Polish Radio One on Friday.

The decision affects about one-third of the whole investment, Przydacz said and added that “The other two sections are absolutely safe, nothing is happening around them.”

Poland will try to clear the issue as quickly as possible and “reinstate the previous decision,” the deputy minister added.

Przydacz said that “environmental issues are very important and we should observe all regulations, but energy security is equally important and we ought to balance these two values in a way so as to complete the project.”

The Baltic Pipe was to be completed by autumn 2022. At the moment it is not clear whether it will be delayed.