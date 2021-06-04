COVID-19: 319 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 319 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,874,411 including 156,997 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 157,890 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 26 new fatalities, of which 7 were due to COVID-19 alone and 19 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 74,101.

According to the ministry, 60,961 people are quarantined and 2,643,313 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 156,997 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Friday, a total of 21,326,996 people have been vaccinated, including 14,224,874 with the first dose and 7,777,048 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 510 out of 1,687 available.

As of Friday morning, as many as 172,925,094 coronavirus cases, 3,717,731 deaths and 155,649,419 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 34,174,752, India has the second most with 28,574,350 cases and Brazil third with 16,803,472.