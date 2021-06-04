Lukashenka’s regime goes unpunished: Belarusian opposition’s leader

“The hijacking of a Polish plane with Raman Pratasevich on board shows the sense of impunity of the Alexander Lukashenka regime, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, leader of the Belarusian opposition, said in an interview with Polish public broadcaster TVP.

In her opinion, the hijacking of the plane “helped the European Union understand how much the situation in Belarus is deteriorating”.

“This is an act of state terror, affecting not only Belarusian citizens but also citizens of other countries, and shows that we need attention and brave actions by the EU and other democratic countries,” she said.

The leader of the Belarusian opposition, who began her visit to Poland on Thursday, met with the participants of the hunger strike in Warsaw in defence of Belarusian political prisoners.

“They are full of energy, courage and the will to get through with their message,” she pointed out, adding that “actions such as the hunger strike are very difficult for the participants, but they are doing their best to shout about what is going on.”

Ms Tsikhanouskaya also stressed that “all those countries that support people in Belarus who want new elections to resolve this political crisis,” support the good side of this conflict.