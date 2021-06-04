Polish embassy intervenes regarding German company’s offensive slogan

The German company Procura Care, which employs nurses for German seniors, advertises itself under the slogan “Grandma’s New Pole”. The Polish embassy in Berlin intervened and determined that the company has been using the slogan for at least five years.

“Due to numerous press reports and voices of indignation among Polish and German citizens informing about an ‘offensive’ and ‘racist’ advertising campaign by the German counselling and job agency Procura 24 Pflegevermittlung, part of Procura Care UG, the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Poland recommended the Polish embassy in Berlin to check ‘whether such a campaign is actually taking place and whether the interests and good name of Polish citizens working in Germany are violated as part of this campaign, and if this was to be confirmed, the embassy was instructed to take appropriate actions,” the spokesman for the embassy, Dariusz Pawłoś said.

“Deutsche Welle” a German public broadcaster found out that the photo, which provoked a stormy reaction, was taken last year. In turn the Polish diplomatic mission learned that “the slogan itself is still used by the German company. The “Deutsche Welle” website reported that the campaign had been criticised earlier, and the slogans were to be removed from buses in autumn of 2020. DW confirmed the removal of the advertisement from the Deutsche Bahn (German railroad company managing said bus line) with the company’s spokeswoman and with the Procura 24 lawyer.

Meanwhile, the Polish diplomatic mission in Berlin established that “the agency in question has been using the advertising slogan “Omas neue Polin” or “Oma’s neue Polin!” (Grandma’s New Pole) in various materials and forms at least from 2016”.

“Not only does the German company not see this slogan as anything offensive, but on the contrary, it claims that the advertising slogan fully reflects the German reality and therefore does not intend to change anything in this situation,” the Polish embassy spokesman said.

“The Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Berlin sent a letter to the Managing Director of Procura Care UG, Mr Frank Schlueter, requesting the removal of these advertisements from buses, if they are still there, at the same time pointing to a number of legal, social and historical arguments, demanding for all similar practices to be stopped. We are currently waiting for the agency’s reaction,” Dariusz Pawłoś said.

Photo: Twitter/SzSz_velSek