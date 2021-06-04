Polish public media nominated for PRIX ITALIA 2021

Polish public broadcaster TVP and the Polish Radio were nominated for PRIX ITALIA 2021. It is one of the oldest and most prestigious international awards for radio, television and internet authors, known as “radio Oscars”.

TVP received two nominations for the Prix Italia 2021 awards. The documentary “Chopin’s Antilles,” showing how the works of the Polish composer reached the other end of the world, was nominated in the category of television performative art, and the TVP Kultura 2 streaming channel received a nomination in the web fiction category.

According to Joanna Lichocka, MP of the Law and Justice (PiS), senior party in Poland’s ruling coalition and a member of the National Media Council, these nominations prove the high quality of public media. “This is one of the most important European awards for the media,” she stressed.

“This shows how much reliability and innovation in content are valued, and the importance of the fulfillment of what we always talk about, i.e. the public mission,” she pointed out.

The www.bitwa1920.gov.pl website, for which the Polish Radio received its nomination, is the largest website devoted to the Battle of Warsaw in 1920, and one of the most interactive multimedia historical websites that have been created in Poland.

Prix ​​Italia is one of the oldest and most prestigious international awards for radio, television and Internet authors, known as “Radio Oscars”. As part of this year’s 73rd edition of Prix Italia, works in the field of radio, television and Internet creativity were nominated in 9 categories. The competition will be adjudicated on June 18.