EU agrees to reform Union’s air traffic management

EU countries agreed on Thursday to reform EU air traffic management, which aims to reduce aviation emissions and improve safety.

The reform, known as the Single European Sky, includes a number of initiatives, such as strengthening the role of the Eurocontrol regulator in coordinating and optimiszing air traffic flows, Reuters points out.

The European Commission proposed such a step in September last year, arguing that carbon dioxide emissions from aviation can be reduced by up to 10 percent through more direct flight paths and by reducing delays due to congested airspace.

The more efficient system is also expected to help the aviation industry, which has been hit by a decline in travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“No industry has suffered more from the coronavirus crisis than aviation. That is the reason why it’s important that reforms are based on in-depth analysis and do not increase the cost for the airlines, navigation service providers or other stakeholders,” explained the Portuguese Minister of Infrastructure and Housing, Pedro Nuno Santos, quoted by Reuters. Portugal currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU.

Next, negotiations will begin between the EU parliament and the 27 member states on the final shape of the rules.