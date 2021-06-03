EU Ambassadors to approve ban on Belarussian planes landing at EU airports

EU Member States’ ambassadors are to authorise the ban on the landing of all Belarussian airlines’ aeroplanes at EU airports on Friday, a source told the Polish Press Agency.

“The decision will effectuate the ban of flyovers through the EU airspace for Belarussian airlines and also ban access of those airlines’ planes to the EU airports,” the source said.

Following the ambassadors’ green light, the European Union’s Council will approve the decision in a written procedure.

During the recent Brussels summit, EU leaders have decided to impose sanctions on Alexander Lukashenko’s regime along with economic sanctions on the state. They have decided that the EU airspace would be closed for Belarussian airlines. The decisions display a political character and to enter into force they must be translated into legal language. This implies preparing pertinent EU resolutions and approving them on the European Union’s Council level as part of the EU procedures in Brussels.

The decision was triggered by the grounding of a Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius with Raman Pratasevich, a Belarusian dissident blogger and former co-editor of the Belarusian Nexta channel – which the Belarusian authorities considered “extremist”.

The Belarusian authorities confirmed that they scrambled a MiG-29 jet fighter to the passenger machine. After the forced landing in the capital of Belarus, Raman Pratasevich and his partner, Sofia Sapiega were detained.

The regime’s actions were condemned by many states, including Poland, accusing Minsk of breaking international law, “state terrorism” and “hijacking”.