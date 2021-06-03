Three Seas Initiative became one of most ambitious projects: Sejm Speaker

Taking part in the 1st Parliamentary Forum of the Three Seas Initiative, Lower House Speaker Elżbieta Witek said that “what began as a joint vision of 12 states, is one of the most ambitious geopolitical projects of our times.”

Carried out in the online mode, the meeting revolves around the Poland-brokered Three Seas Initiative. As Ms Witek recounted, “in 2016, with the support of Croatia and the support of the states of the region, the Three Seas Initiative became a fact to transform in the following years into a vast space of development and integrational opportunities. What began as a joint vision of 12 states in 2015, is one of the most ambitious geopolitical projects of our times.”

She went on to recall President Andrzej Duda’s words uttered in 2017 during the Initiative’s 3rd summit, namely that “the cooperation in the Initiative’s framework is to give Europe three impulses: modernisation, integration and propel it towards unity.” Ms Witek then said that “today, with a hindsight of nearly five years with the project in place, we can say that all the impulses actively form our decisions.”

The official explained that “the Three Seas has already sent the impulse towards unity to Europe during the embracing of the Dubrovnik statement, whence we have managed to bring the EU member states of east-central Europe together — states relatively new to the EU and yet displaying huge development potential and a huge potential for the future.”

She went on to say that “the integrational impulse of the Three Seas cooperation is also the binding of our states together with a network of variegated communication nods, be it transport, energy or digital. The modernisation impulse of the Three Seas pertains to the economic dimension, the modernisation of the economy, the development of new technologies and the digital and IT sphere.”

The Three Seas Initiative is a political and economic forum bringing together twelve EU Member States perched over the Baltic, Black and Adriatic seas: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.

The twelve Three Seas countries cover 29 percent of the EU’s territory (1,210,000 km2), are home to 25 percent of its inhabitants (112 mln) and produce 19 percent of its GDP (based on purchasing power parity).