Poland’s new daily Covid infections hold below 1,000 – health min

"This is the seventh day when the number of new coronavirus infections is lower than 1,000," Adam Niedzielski wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Poland’s health minister has highlighted a sustained downward trend in the country’s daily Covid-19 infection rate.

Poland recorded 572 new confirmed Covid cases and 91 deaths over the past 24h to Thursday morning.