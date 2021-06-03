COVID-19 restrictions can be relaxed due to low infection rates: expertse

We have not had such low rates of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infections for a long time, so the restrictions can be loosened up, a virologist prof. Włodzimierz Gut told the Polish Press Agency (PAP). He added that the previous stages of lifting the restrictions did not adversely affect the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski announced that from June 6, the limit of people allowed to attend weddings and public gatherings would be increased to 150 people. Vaccinated persons will be exempted from that limit. Additionally, the possibility of organising traditional fairs and conferences will be restored. Children’s playrooms will also be able to resume their activities.

“It is not yet time to lift all restrictions. And rightly so. The government is lifting them step by step and checking if there is a negative impact on the epidemic situation. So far, the next stages of easing the restrictions have not brought such a negative impact. Therefore, there is room for easing, as we have not had such low rates of the SARS-CoV-2 infections for a long time,” the virologist emphasised.

He added that the daily numbers of infections between 300 and 700 indicate that the pandemic can be controlled. He is also pleased by the percentage of positive test results, which is currently between 1 and 2 percent.

“This is a zone of control,” he noted. When asked whether we can expect an outbreak of the pandemic wave like in 2020 again in the fall, he said most likely not.

“There is no longer such a threat to hospitalisation due to the number of people vaccinated. Of course, if someone does not want the vaccine and wants to get infected, they will get infected. However, I do not think that the virus will cause so many severe cases and deaths,” prof. Gut stressed.





“The vaccine will produce results. Of course, it would be best to chase this disease away with herd immunity, but for this, there must be a willingness of the greater part of the society to vaccinate,” the virologist pointed out.