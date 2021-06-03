Poland reports 572 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, death toll at 91

Maciej Kulczyński/PAP

Poland recorded 572 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 664 deaths over the past 24h to Thursday morning, against 664 cases reported on Wednesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 3,734 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 3,984 recorded the day prior, including 527 patients on ventilators, against the total of 1,702 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 64,168 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,642,127 people have recovered.

In all, 21,174,546 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 7,700,322 of those having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.