Tennis: Linette in French Open 3rd round after Barty’s retirement

Poland’s Magda Linette will play in the 3rd round of the French Open as she won against Australian player Ashleigh Barty, the leader of the global WTA ranking, who had to retire in the second part of the game because of a thigh injury. The Polish player won the first set 6:1.

From the start, Linette played solidly, aggressively, and was not afraid of taking chances. And when she had the opportunity to break her rival, she did it. Never before in her career had she ever beaten a player from the TOP10 of the ranking.

The Australian player, the champion of the French Open from 2019, had problems with her thigh over recent weeks. She did not finish one of the meetings, and in the first round of the Roland Garros, she asked for medical intervention from a physical therapist. Everything turned out against her in this match.

Linette won the first set in just 26 minutes. Shortly after its completion, Barty asked for an intervention from a physiotherapist. She left the court for a few minutes.

After the break, Barty came back and did much better. Her serve looked really good. The Australian took the lead 2:1, but in a blink of an eye, the Pole equalised to 2:2. She did not give Barty an easy time. And after the fourth gem, when she was about to serve, Barty left the field signaling that she could not play any longer.

This allowed Linette to advance to the third round of the French Open, where she will face Tunisian player, Ons Jabeur.

Magda Linette progresses to the third-round after 2019 Champion Ashleigh Barty retires due to injury, 6-1, 2-2 [ret].

Later on Thursday, Poland’s Iga Świątek will play her match in the second round of the tournament in Paris. Her rival will be Swedish player Rebecca Peterson.