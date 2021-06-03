Egg-normous: Hen lays largest egg in Poland’s history, embarrasses peers

No one saw it coming, including the farmers who were swept off their feet when they woke up to a 234-gram (8.25 oz) egg of a 16.5 cm (6.4 inches) diameter — the largest in Poland’s history.

The size of the egg recently laid in the village of Wólka Kłucka in the Mniów municipality in the southern Polish province of Świętokrzyskie ultimately disproves the maxim not to take eggs for money as the hen who produced the miracle of nature in question surely knows its prize in gold.

Americans’ eggs still bigger

Although definitely a tough egg to crack, the Wólka Kłucka rarity falls a couple of grams short of the world record laid by a White Leghorn at Vineland, New Jersey, the US, on February 25, 1956. The egg, according to the Guinness World Records, boasted a double yolk and double shell and weighed 454 g (16 oz).