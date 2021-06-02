LOT Cargo delivers 18 oxygen concentrators to India

Mateusz Marek/PAP

LOT Cargo, the freight arm of Poland’s national flag carrier, has delivered 18 oxygen concentrators to India to aid in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, LOT announced on Wednesday.

Due to the epidemiological situation, LOT is currently only conducting cargo flights to India. A return to passenger traffic will depend on the course of the pandemic.

“A further transport of indispensable medical equipment to India has been carried out by LOT Cargo,” LOT wrote on Twitter and added that the concentrators were delivered to the airport in Delhi.

Despite a falling trend in the rate of SARS-CoV-2 infections and related deaths, on average one in three Covid-19 infections globally is in India and one third of all Covid-related deaths worldwide are in that country.

An oxygen concentrator is medical equipment that delivers air to patients with a raised oxygen content. It is a cheaper and safer alternative to bottled compressed oxygen, which poses a fire or explosion hazard.

Since the start of the pandemic in India, 28.3 million people have been infected, of whom 335,102 have died, half of them within the last two months. Experts and media claim the official statistics are seriously understated.