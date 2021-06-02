Football: Lewandowski voted best Bundesliga player

Robert Lewandowski was voted the best player of the last season of the German Bundesliga. The Bayern Munich striker outclassed competitors, obtaining 75 percent of the votes of other players.

Second place went to Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland (7.1 percent). The Pole’s club mate, Thomas Mueller (3.5 percent) who was the best assist for the tournament (21 assists) finished third on the podium. Interestingly, in this year’s voting by fans, Lewandowski came in second place, while Haaland triumphed.

The Bayern Munich star won the title for the fifth time. He previously won the poll in 2013, 2017, 2018 and 2020. This season, Lewandowski also set a new record for the number of goals in a single season of the German league, adding this to his long list of achievements. He scored 41 times.

Among the Bundesliga players, the best rookie of the year was awarded to Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham (24.1 percent of the votes). The 17-year-old Englishman obtained more votes than Jamal Musiala from Bayern (19.9 percent) and Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen (9.9 percent).

The best coach was Adi Huetter (31 percent), who was close to introducing Eintracht Frankfurt to the Champions League. The Austrian came before Hansi Flick, who received 29.1 percent. Julian Nagelsmann (RB Leipzig) and Oliver Glasner (VfL Wolfsburg) took third place ex aequo, receiving 10.6 percent of the votes each.