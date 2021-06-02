PM calls for Poles abroad to return to their country

Mateusz Morawiecki made the call during the presentation of a programme called the New Deal, which the government hopes will bring Polish living standards up to the European average.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

The Polish prime minister has said he wants as many Poles as possible driven from their homeland by war or the “terrors of fate” to return to Poland.

Mateusz Morawiecki made the call during the presentation of a programme called the New Deal, which the government hopes will bring Polish living standards up to the European average.

“The Polish New Deal is also an invitation to Poles who due to war and the terrors of fate were left behind on our eastern border,” Morawiecki said.

He emphasised that he would like the people who were forced to emigrate because of communism, martial law and the terribly difficult years of transformation, to return to the country.

Morawiecki added that successive waves of emigration over the decades led to “the loss of Polish blood”.

“We want as many of them as possible to return to Poland. These are specialists, these are people who can once again find their home here,” he said.