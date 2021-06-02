Gov’t lifts further Covid restrictions

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

The government has announced an easing of lockdown restrictions as the Covid infection rate continues to fall.

Poland’s health minister, Adam Niedzielski, told a press conference on Wednesday that the organisation of commercial fairs, conferences and exhibitions will be allowed with an attendance limit of 1 person per 15 sqm.

Niedzielski said as of June 6 the attendance limit at weddings will be raised from the present 50 to 150 people.

But fully vaccinated people, the minister also explained, will not be included in the attendance limits for hotels and conference rooms.

Niedzielski also announced that public playrooms for children will be reopened on June 5 with a similar attendance limit.

The minister also said that over 400,000 Covid inoculation certificates have been issued since Tuesday.