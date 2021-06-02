Poland reports 664 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, death toll at 128

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 664 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 128 deaths over the past 24h to Wednesday morning, against 588 cases reported on Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 3,984 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 4,697 recorded the day prior, including 547 patients on ventilators, against the total of 1,752 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 66,209 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,641,139 people have recovered.

In all, 20,536,042 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 7,300,303 of those having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.