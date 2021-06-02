COVID-19: Health Ministry lifts more restrictions

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski announced on Wednesday that the maximum number of people that may attend large gatherings, such as weddings, will be increased to 150, while those who have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease will not be counted as part of this limit.

Furthermore, the ministry gave the green light for organising conferences, traditional fairs and exhibitions with a limit of 1 person per 15 square metres. Children’s playrooms are to be open as well.

“Vaccinated persons are not counted as part of the limits in hotels, conferences and weddings,” Minister Niedzielski said.

The new regulations are to apply from June 6 to 25. Depending on the COVID-19 pandemic situation, there may be changes in regulations.

Mr Niedzielski pointed out that a significant decrease in the number of daily coronavirus infections has been observed recently, as this figure currently stands at approximately 600.

The Health Minister drew attention to the fact that along with the decline in the number of infections, the number of deaths and occupied COVID-19 beds have also decreased, while the weekly average of deaths from the coronavirus has dropped below 100. According to Minister Niedzielski, mutations are the main risk Poland faces at the moment.