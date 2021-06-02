Over 7 million Poles fully vaccinated

Andrzej Grygiel/PAP

Poland carried out over 20 million Covid-19 vaccinations as of Wednesday morning and over 7 million people in the 38-million strong nation have now been fully vaccinated so far, government data shows.

The fully-vaccinated persons include those who received both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines or one shot of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Since the start of the country’s vaccination programme last December, Poland has received 23.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

On Monday, Poland will start vaccinating children aged 12-15, the government vaccination commissioner said on Tuesday after the European Medicines Agency gave the green light to inoculations in this age group.