COVID-19: 664 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 664 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,873,527 including 158,404 still active. The number of active cases increased from 158,340 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 128 new fatalities, of which 31 were due to COVID-19 alone and 97 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 73,984.

According to the ministry, 66,209 people are quarantined and 2,641,139 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 158,404 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Wednesday, a total of 20,536,042 people have been vaccinated, including 13,896,798 with the first dose and 7,300,303 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 171,961,909 coronavirus cases, 3,576,835 deaths and 154,475,855 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 34,136,738, India has the second most with 28,307,832 cases and Brazil third with 16,625,572.