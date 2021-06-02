COVID-19: Ukrainian labor migration to Poland unaffected by pandemic

“The COVID-19 pandemic did not significantly affect Ukrainian labor migration to Poland,” Vasyl Voskobojnyk, the head of the Ukrainian International Employment Association, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP). While the number of Ukrainian people who entered Poland decreased, the number of work invitations remained on the same level, according to the data.

As noted by Mr Voskobojnyk, Poland remains the country to which most Ukrainians migrate for economic reasons.

According to the data from the Polish border guard, Ukrainian citizens constituted the largest number of people entering Poland in 2020, amounting to 3.8 mln people. This is a decrease compared to 2019, when the number was 11 mln.

“At the same time, in 2020, Ukrainians were issued with a similar number of invitations to work in Poland as in 2019 and 2018,” Mr Voskobojnyk said, pointing out that “labor migration has not significantly decreased.”

“Labor migration to Poland is largely the result of departures of people who have obtained higher education in Ukraine, but there is no possibility for them… to earn decent money,” Vasyl Voskobojnyk said, stressing that the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the bankruptcy of many Ukrainian businesses.

“Poland remains and will remain the country to which most Ukrainian economic migrants leave,” he emphasised.

According to various estimates, there are between 1 mln and 1.5 mln Ukrainians in Poland, many of them staying temporarily.