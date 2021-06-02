Poland to examine arrest of Russian oppositionist travelling by LOT airlines

We will react properly and adequately under international and aviation law to the arrest of a Russian opposition activist who was taken off the LOT Polish Airlines plane in St. Petersburg, Paweł Mucha, an aide to the Polish president Andrzej Duda, told Polish public radio on Wednesday.

“The Civil Aviation Authority [ULC] will analyse data provided by LOT Polish Airlines, as will the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from a legal point of view, in cooperation with the International Policy Bureau, and the National Security Bureau,” he added.

When asked on Polish Radio whether the arrest was “another provocation,” Mr Mucha pointed to commentators assessing that it was a “display of force” and went on to say that the passenger had previously undergone a normal check-in, “so this apprehension and further actions taken after the plane had started taxiing, seem objectively irrational.”

Mr Mucha recalled that according to commentators, such things rarely happen by accident.

“It is hard to expect any oversight here, or to expect any unexpected coincidence,” he added.

On Monday evening, Andrei Pivovarov, the former director of the Open Russia organisation affiliated with Mikhail Khodorkovsky, was arrested at the St. Petersburg airport. He was taken off the Polish flag carrier LOT plane flying from St. Petersburg to Warsaw. During the taxiing of the plane, the air traffic control ordered the crew to return to the parking position, which resulted in an hour and a half late take off. The border services of the Russian Federal Security Service initially denied that Mr Pivovarov had been arrested.