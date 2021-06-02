Energy transformation cannot proceed uncontrollably: energy giant CEO

The energy transformation should not take place uncontrollably, but in a planned and fair manner, said Wojciech Dąbrowski, the CEO of the state-controlled Polish Energy Group (PGE), assuring that the future of the company’s employees hired in mines such as the one in Turów are safe, as they will continue to operate.

Share of coal in electricity production in Poland is falling: report

see more

When asked about the development of the Turów, south-western Poland, case that CJEU ruled ordering the suspension of the mine’s operation, he said that in 2019, a cross-border agreement was signed, preceded by several years of earlier negotiations.

“The final protocol of this agreement contained provisions of specific actions to be taken by us, minimising the negative impact of the mine operativity on the border areas. We met all the demands of the Czechs. In addition, we voluntarily came up with the idea of ​​building a screen to protect the groundwater at the mine’s border which is already operating,” Mr Dąbrowski pointed out.

“At the end of last year, the Czech Republic issued new demands, in our opinion, completely unfounded, regarding the mine’s impact on the groundwater level in the villages adjacent to the mine by the Czech side, which is not true. We saw a growing tension there, which resulted in an escalation of their demands,” the CEO of PGE added.

Mr Dąbrowski stated that he cannot imagine a situation where the CJEU would actually force Poland to close the Turów mine.

“I am convinced that the arrangements between the representatives of the Polish and Czech governments will turn into a bilateral, intergovernmental agreement and it will end the dispute, and, consequently, the Czechs will withdraw their complaint,” he argued.

He assured that, as the PGE Group, they had taken steps to present their position, including a website about Turów in Polish, English and Czech, with information on the operation of the Turów complex.

On May 21, after a complaint from the Czech authorities, the CJEU ordered that mining be stopped at the lignite mine in Turów. According to the country’s authorities, the mine has a negative impact on the environment around the border area.

The Polish side indicated that the suspension of operations would lead to an energy disaster, as the mine supplies the Turów power plant, which produces up to seven percent of the country’s energy.