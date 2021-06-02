COVID-19: vaccination rate in Poland must be higher says expert

“We have two or three months of relative peace ahead of us, but the virus has not disappeared and in order to prevent another wave of infections in autumn, we must intensify the vaccination rate,” Krzysztof Tomasiewicz, head of the Department of Infectious Diseases at the Clinical Hospital No.1 in Lublin, eastern Poland, said.

In his opinion, the stabilisation of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in Poland has a negative impact on the rate of vaccinations. He emphasised that they are the only way to avoid another “severe wave of diseases.”

“Hopefully the autumn will be calm,” he said, adding, however, that without accelerating the vaccination process, “it may be a repeat of what happened last year.”

According to Mr Tomasiewicz, the vaccination rate in Poland must be higher to acquire population immunity.

“We do not have this population immunity yet. Even at best, we need a few more months to develop it, hence the calls for accelerating the vaccination process,” he stressed.







As of Wednesday morning, more than seven million people in Poland were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which means they received two doses of Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccines or a single jab of the preparation created by Johnson & Johnson.