NATO Foreign Ministers discuss Russia, Belarus, Asia

The recent actions of Russia and Belarus, including the violation of international civil aviation law by Minsk, as well as China and Afghanistan affairs were the subject of the videoconference of NATO foreign ministers on Tuesday.

Baltic Sea States discuss int’l challenges, regional security

Modern challenges awaiting the international community and their impact on the Baltic Sea region were the subject of Tuesday’s videoconference of…

see more

The head of the Alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that he welcomed the sanctions imposed so far by EU and NATO countries on Belarus.

“We strongly condemned Belarus’ serious violations of international civil aviation rules and the fundamental right to freedom of expression,” Mr Stoltenberg said, adding that this was a display of “how important it is for like-minded countries to stay together.”

“We face a series of security challenges that we must face together as no country or continent can deal with them on their own,” he stated.

The NATO Secretary General stressed that the ministerial talks had focused on how to strengthen NATO “as an indispensable forum for transatlantic security cooperation and efforts to strengthen collective defense, reaffirm the commitment to defense investment from 2014, and fully implement all decisions aimed at empowering NATO.”

The NATO 2030 agenda, discussed at the meeting, aims to strengthen the Alliance’s role in upholding the rules-based international order which, according to Jens Stoltenberg, “is being called into question by authoritarian regimes such as Russia and China.” NATO 2030 includes strengthening existing partnerships and building new ones, for example, in the Asia-Pacific region, Africa and Latin America.