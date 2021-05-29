Poles and Belarussians demonstrate in Warsaw in support of free Belarus

On Saturday, Poles and Belarussians gathered at Zamkowy Square in Warsaw to protest against the oppressive actions of Lukashenko’s regime in Belarus. Demonstrators called for the freeing of recently arrested journalist Raman Pratasiewicz and other political prisoners currently incarcerated in Belarus.

The parents of Raman Pratasiewicz, Natalia and Dzmitry Pratasiewicz, were among the protesters.





Natalia Pratasewicz said she would like to be heard by Lukashenko. Appealing to the leader of Belarus, she asked:





“Why are our boys and girls, students, and doctors imprisoned? What have they done?”





She emphasised that her son Raman and his partner, Sofia Sapiega, had been arrested because they fought for the freedom of speech.





Mrs Pratasiewicz appealed to the international community for help in freeing her son and other political prisoners in Belarus:





“I would like to ask all countries of the European Union, the United States for help in freeing Raman and Sofia, and all other prisoners.”





Raman Pratasiewicz’s father added: “We want to live in a country, where everyone has the right to express their opinions, not in a country, where you get a 12 to 18-year prison sentence for journalistic reporting.”





Red and white Belarussian and Polish flags flew over the heads of demonstrators. Some slogans on the banners held by the participants read: “North Korea in the middle of Europe”, “Lukashenko must go”, “Maryja Kalesnikawa [ed. Belarussian activist] – a hero”.





Raman Pratasiewicz, a former co-editor of an independent Belarussian channel Nexta, regarded by the Belarussian authorities as “extremist”, was arrested last Sunday in Minsk. He was on board a Ryanair flight from Athens, Greece, to Vilnius, Lithuania, which flew over Belarus. The plane was forced to land in Minsk due to an alleged bomb scare. Once grounded, Raman Pratasiewicz was arrested, and his partner Sofia Sapiga was also taken into custody.