COVID-19: 775 new infections in Poland, active cases falling

The Health Ministry announced 775 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,871,371 including 161,014 still active. The number of active cases was 162,327 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 125 new fatalities, of which 32 were due to COVID-19 alone and 93 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 73,682.

According to the ministry, a total of 78,901 people are quarantined and 2,636,675 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 161,014 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

19,525,032 people have been vaccinated so far, including 13,451,439 with the first dose and 6,562,897 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 734 out of 2,408 available.





As of Saturday morning, as many as 86,170,320 coronavirus cases, 1,862,044 deaths and 61,136,094 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 21,353,051. India has the second most with 10,357,569 cases and Brazil third with 7,754,560.