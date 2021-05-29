COVID-19: Over 19.5 mln vaccination doses administered in Poland

A daily report issued by the Polish government indicates that by Saturday, over 19.5 million coronavirus vaccines have been administered in Poland.

In the quest to achieve herd immunity, over 6.5 million people have received two doses of the vaccine, while close to 13.5 million were given the first dose.





An average number of injections per day was over 335,000.





The Ministry of Health has confirmed that 9,735 adverse events have been reported since the start of mass vaccination in the country.





So far, Poland received 20,382130 doses of the vaccine.