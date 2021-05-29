Putin, Lukashenko call West’s outrage over plane grounding ‘emotion outpour’

The talks between Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko in Sochi enter their second day amid an uproar in Europe over the grounding of Ryanair passenger plane in Minsk and the arrest of dissident blogger Raman Pratasevich.

As quoted by Russia’s TASS news agency, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Saturday that the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in the southern Russian town of Sochi continued.

The uproar over the grounding of the Ryanair plane and the arresting of Mr Pratasevich and his female partner did not stop Lukashenko from flying into Sochi where he joined his host Vladimir Putin in downplaying the Western outrage. The two leaders took the liberty of calling the West’s response “an outpouring of emotion”.

Mr Lukashenko told Mr Putin that the West was seeking to stir new unrest in his country. The EU “is trying to cause us problems,” he felt, adding that the suitcase he brought to Sotchi contained a cache of secret documents that he would present to Putin in order to identify people reportedly capitalising on the upheaval. “An attempt is underway to rock the boat to reach the level of last August,” the Belarusian leader argued, referring to mass protests against his rule after a disputed election of August 2020.

For his turn, Mr Putin praised closer ties between Russia and Belarus, which are formally two parts of a Union State.

The latest move by Belarus’ long-standing leader caused a stir in the world, prompting the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to announce an imminent suspension of Belarusian public broadcaster BTRC’s membership. For his part, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday while visiting the UK’s brand new HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier that it was likely Russia had been involved in compelling the Ryanair passenger plane to land in Minsk so that Belarussian authorities could arrest opposition journalist Raman Pratasevich.

After what the Alliance called a “state-sponsored hijacking”, NATO has been demanding the release of Belarusian journalist Roman Pratasevich and his partner Sofia Sapiega. Mr Stoltenberg’s words were uttered as thousands of NATO troops exercise in Romania as part of Operation Steadfast Defender. In the Black Sea and Atlantic, thousands of personnel are involved in a 30-nation exercise aimed to test NATO’s deterrence and defensive capabilities.

Raman Pratasevich, former co-editor of the Belarusian Nexta channel – which the Belarusian authorities considered “extremist” – was arrested on Sunday in Minsk. The Ryanair plane from Athens to Vilnius, on which Pratasiewicz was on board, was forcibly landed due to an alleged explosive charge on board.

The Belarusian authorities confirmed that they scrambled a MiG-29 jet fighter to the passenger machine. After landing in the capital of Belarus, Raman Pratasevich and his partner, Sofia Sapiega were detained.

The parents of journalist Raman Pratasevich, Natalia and Dzmitry, appealed to the leaders of European Union Member States and the US at a briefing in Warsaw on Thursday for help in freeing their son, arrested by the regime of Alexander Lukashenko.

Last but not least, amongst the measures dubbed by Mr Putin and Lukashenko as “an outpouring of emotion”, the UN’s International Civil Aviation Organization agreed late on Thursday to scrutinise the forced Ryanair grounding, with an interim report expected by June 26. Meanwhile, the EU called on airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace.

Following Russian authorities’ failure to approve a route change avoiding Belarusian airspace, Austrian Airlines said it had cancelled a Vienna-Moscow flight on Thursday. Air France did the same on Wednesday with its Paris-Moscow flight.

In a tit-for-tat, Russia refused access for several Moscow-bound Air France and Austrian Airlines flights.

Lithuania did not stand arms-crossed and expelled two Belarusian diplomats on Friday, saying that their activities were “incompatible with diplomatic status”. The Lithuanian MFA tweeted that this “also shows solidarity w/#Latvia after [Belarus] expelled employees . . . in Minsk.”

Ukraine entered the path of prohibition, forbidding any Belarus-registered planes from flying over its national airspace as of Sunday.