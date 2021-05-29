Pfizer to deliver 2.4 mln vaccines to Poland on Monday

Adam Warżawa/PAP

Poland will receive a 2.4 million-dose batch of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccines on Monday, Michal Kuczmierowski, head of the country’s Strategic Reserves Agency, has told PAP.

On Tuesday, the Anglo-Swedish conglomerate AstraZeneca will deliver an 868,000 batch of its vaccines while the US pharmaceutical company Johnson&Johnson will provide 237,000 doses of its single-jab vaccines, Kuczmierowski said on Saturday.

Moderna, the fourth approved supplier of coronavirus vaccines to Poland, will ship 250,000 doses of its vaccine next Saturday, after an identical batch reached the agency’s warehouses on May 29.

According to Polish regulations, the second dose of the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines must be administered at least 35 days after the first jab.