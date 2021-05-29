Poland’s and China’s MFAs meet for bilateral talks

During his latest visit to China, Zbigniew Rau, Poland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs met with his Chinese counterpart, Chin Wang Yi to discuss strategic aspects of bilateral cooperation, announced the Ministry. One of the outcomes of the meeting is an agreement to convene the 3rd Polish-Chinese Intergovernmental Committee in 2021.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted on Saturday:

FM @RauZbigniew held in 🇨🇳 bilateral consultations with China’s FM Wang Yi on issues of strategic importance.

Ministers agreed that:

🔸”17+1” format will remain an important pillar of cooperation between Europe & China

🔸3rd 🇵🇱🇨🇳 Intergovernmental Committee will be held in 2021. pic.twitter.com/q6yoiaCvj6

According to the Chinese state media, Poland’s MFA, Zbigniew Rau, as well as MFAs of Serbia, Ireland, and Hungary – Nikola Selaković, Simon Coveney and Peter Szijjarto – have begun an official visit to China, which will last until May 31st.