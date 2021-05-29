Poland reports 775 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, death toll at 125

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Poland recorded 775 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 125 deaths over the past 24h to Saturday morning, against 946 cases reported on Friday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 5,445 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 5,909 recorded the day prior, including 734 patients on ventilators, against the total of 2,408 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 78,901 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,636,675 people have recovered.

In all, 19,525,032 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 6,562,897 of those having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.