Children change, so literature does too…

Right on time for Children’s Day, in this episode of The Debrief we speak to Michał Rusinek, writer and former secretary to Nobel laureate Wisława Szymborska about literature for kids.

Host John Beauchamp speaks to Michał Rusinek, whose day job is teaching rhetoric at the Jagiellonian University but who is also an active writer and translator, and who is perhaps best known in Poland for being the secretary of Nobel prize laureate Wisława Szymborska.

And while we could get all serious and ask Dr Rusinek all sorts of things on weighty subjects, we’ll be talking about the wonderful world of childrens’ books.

In this week’s review:

• Poland bans Belarusian planes from its airspace

• MoD says Turkish drones will help ensure Poland’s security

• Inflation expectation management crucial after pandemic – monetary council

