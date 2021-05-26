MEPs set an ultimatum toward the European Commission to attack government

Róża Thun from the EPP is among nine MEPs who signed an ultimatum towards the European Commission (EC) concerning the rule of law in Poland and Hungary. Politicians demand that the EC “take steps” in this matter, otherwise they threaten to refer the case to the CJEU.

“In connection with the forthcoming June 1 deadline, the EC should act in accordance with the principle of conditionality in the field of the rule of law. (…) It gives the Commission a new and extremely important tool to defend the rule of law in the European Union: cutting EU funding of a member state that does not respect the rule of law. This regulation has been in force since January this year, but the Commission has not used it. Not even the first step, which is to send a written notification to Member States, was taken,” a letter addressed to the EC and published on Wednesday by the MEPs website stated.

Referring to Art. 265 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, they may refer a complaint against the EC to the CJEU. This article deals with a failure to act. “There are no legitimate grounds for the Commission to delay the application of the rule of law conditionality,” the MEPs emphasised.

Patryk Jaki MEP from the ruling Law and Justice party commented on the actions of Polish MEP Róża Thun on Twitter. “So the deputy elected from Poland wants funds to be taken away from Poland,” Mr Jaki wrote.