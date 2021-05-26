Gov’t bans Belarusian aircraft from entering Polish airspace

The Council of Ministers has adopted a ban on the entry into Polish airspace of the Belarusian aircraft as another part of international sanctions imposed on Minsk, government spokesman Piotr Müller announced on Wednesday.

This decision is one of the consequences of Sunday’s forced landing of the Ryanair plane in Minsk, which was flying from Athens to Vilnius. The pretext was the alleged bomb threat, which, according to independent Belarusian media, was a provocation by the secret services.

Opposition journalist, blogger and activist Roman Protasevich, as well as his partner Sofia Sapiega, a Russian citizen, were arrested onboard. The Belarusian authorities chased Protasevich with an arrest warrant.

Belarus’ actions have been condemned by many countries, including Poland, accusing the authorities in Minsk of violating international law, piracy, “state terrorism,” and “hijacking the plane”, as well as demanding clarification of the circumstances of this event and a decisive reaction from the international community.

On Monday, during the European Council meeting, the heads of state and government decided to impose further sanctions on representatives of the Belarusian regime, as well as economic sanctions on Belarus. They also decided to ban Belarus airlines from flying through EU airspace and prevent them from accessing EU airports and called on EU-based airlines to avoid flying over Belarus.