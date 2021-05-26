Recovery Fund unanimously passed in Hungarian parliament

The Hungarian parliament on Wednesday unanimously passed the Recovery Fund act.

The act deals with the European Union’s recovery fund after the coronavirus crisis. This brings the EU one step closer towards implementing the act.

The EU recovery fund will contain EUR 500 billion in grants and EUR 250 billion in loans, for EU member states. Without these funds some members might struggle after the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to an economic downturn that could in the end hurt the whole of the EU.

The act was passed in parliament with 170 votes; the remaining 29 MPs were absent from the ballot.