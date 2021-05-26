Two held after riots ahead of Europa League final in Gdańsk

The police have detained two residents of Gdańsk, northern Poland, on suspicion of attacking foreign football fans in the city one day ahead of the final of the UEFA Europa League.

According to the police, the identity of the remaining attackers is also known, and further arrests are planned.

On Tuesday evening, hooligans associated with the Lechia Gdańsk football club attacked foreign fans who arrived in town for the match between England’s Manchester United and Spain’s Villareal, in an outdoor restaurant in the city’s Old Town.

Gdańsk police received information about 20-30 people running into a restaurant and attacking people sitting there around 22:00 on Tuesday. Police attended the scene but the hooligans had already fled and officers were informed of the crime by the injured foreigners.

Michał Sienkiewicz of the Gdańsk Police press office said the two detained men, aged 26 and 37, will face charges of participating in a hooligan gathering.

“We are not publishing images of the remaining wanted people because we know their identities,” he said, adding that the detentions were “just a matter of time.”