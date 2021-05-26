‘I Love Poland’ yacht trains future sailors on Baltic Sea

The yacht “I Love Poland” and the training system for young Polish sailors who will take part in the ocean regattas in the future is an experiment that is starting to bring good results, said Marcin Zarzecki, the CEO of the Polish National Foundation.

The first practical training of the winners of the third edition of the “I Love Poland” programme took place in the Baltic Sea on May 19-24. The project has been running in the new formula since 2019.

During this six-day training, the winners of the programme received an opportunity to gain practical knowledge about the Volvo Open 70 class yacht, owned by the Polish National Foundation. For the first time, among the winners were two women who faced the challenges of sailing in the open sea.

“The yacht has become a training unit for new Polish ocean sailors. The main goal of the programme is to create opportunities for Polish regatta sailors to continue their sports career. After appropriate training, they could become part of a permanent or volatile racing crew of I Love Poland,” said Mr Zarzecki.

He noted that there was no analogous initiative in Poland that integrated participation in international regattas with an advanced training system. Soon, the next editions of the programme will take place, during which other groups will undergo practical training in the Baltic Sea on this vessel.