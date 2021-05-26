Biden-Putin meeting to show direction of US policy towards Moscow: analyst

The upcoming meeting of the US and Russian presidents will show what policy the present American administration will pursue towards Moscow; for now, it is difficult to judge whether the harsh rhetoric will be followed by actions, said former Donald Trump adviser John Bolton in an interview for the independent Russian TV Dozhd.

Donald Trump’s former national security adviser commented on the leaders’ meeting to be held in Geneva on June 16. In his opinion, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will discuss Nord Stream 2, the New START disarmament system, as well as the situation in Belarus and the Middle East.

“The rhetoric of the pre-election campaign was very sharp. Even after Biden was sworn in, it continued to be very harsh, but whether all this will turn into real politics, into actions – it is difficult to say,” Mr Bolton said, recalling that the Biden administration has recently resolved not to introduce sanctions related to Nord Stream 2.

Mr Bolton said that based on his only meeting with Alexander Lukashenko in 2019, the Belarusian leader “wanted to maintain his country’s independence, but under his control.” Now, however, he added, “these two issues may prove to be irreconcilable.”

Although he agreed that the incident involving the forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk was illegal, in his opinion, isolating Lukashenko would only “attract the threat, because he would not be isolated from Vladimir Putin.”

John Bolton evaluated the chances for Russia and Belarus to sign an agreement to establish a “real union” in place of the current Union of Belarus and Russia as “quite possible.”

“Alexander Lukashenko may think that if he invites the Russian armed forces, he will still remain in power in Belarus,” he stated.